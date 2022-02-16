Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Decreases By 22.9%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in STERIS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in STERIS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $232.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.00. STERIS has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

