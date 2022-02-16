Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Decreases By 27.7%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 14,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819. The company has a market cap of $55.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

