Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Decreases By 27.7%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 14,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819. The company has a market cap of $55.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
The LGL Group Company Profile
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
