Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Decreases By 47.0%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Yara International ASA stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.02.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
