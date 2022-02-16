Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

