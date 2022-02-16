Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

