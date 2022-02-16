Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
