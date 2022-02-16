Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,188.38

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,188.38 ($16.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,170 ($15.83). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,171 ($15.85), with a volume of 11,744 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.17 million and a P/E ratio of 28.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.90), for a total value of £20,358.70 ($27,548.99).

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

