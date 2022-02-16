Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $580.40

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.85) and traded as low as GBX 580.40 ($7.85). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.85), with a volume of 68,853 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 580.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 580.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.41.
About Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH)
See Also
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.