Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

SOHO opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.