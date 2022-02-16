Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
SOHO opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
