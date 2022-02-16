Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend by 101.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE SOR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.98. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Source Capital worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

