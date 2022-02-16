SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Lifted by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.22. 260,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,966,546. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.61 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

