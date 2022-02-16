Sperax (SPA) Hits Market Cap of $937.98 Million

Sperax (CURRENCY:SPA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Sperax has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Sperax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sperax has a total market cap of $937.98 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,601.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.73 or 0.07047367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00289051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.67 or 0.00760687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013656 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00073666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.76 or 0.00419159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00215472 BTC.

Sperax Profile

Sperax is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,994,082,194 coins. The official message board for Sperax is medium.com/sperax . Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sperax is sperax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

