Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 2,021,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,276. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

