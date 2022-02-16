STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAA stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $163.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

