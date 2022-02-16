Stepan (SCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SCL opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
