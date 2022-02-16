Stepan (SCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SCL opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stepan by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stepan by 43.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Stepan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

