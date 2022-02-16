Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 11.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 20.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 10.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.82 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.52. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

