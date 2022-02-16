STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Sells $442,683.10 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STE opened at $232.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.00. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.