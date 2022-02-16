STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Sells $442,683.10 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
STE opened at $232.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.00. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
