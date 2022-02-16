Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.28

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.28 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.22). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 545,820 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £36.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a current ratio of 159.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.28.
About Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)
