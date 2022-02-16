stETH (Lido) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.05 or 0.07150429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.80 or 0.99774240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

