Stewart Information Services (TSE:STC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Acumen Capital

Stewart Information Services (TSE:STC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Acumen Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of STC opened at C$17.32 on Monday. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of C$16.50 and a twelve month high of C$35.00.

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, Stewart offers the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction.

