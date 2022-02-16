StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.57 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth $927,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.