StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $161.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Near bought 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.