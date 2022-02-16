StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AAMC opened at $17.90 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.89.
About Altisource Asset Management
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.