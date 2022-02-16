StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AAMC opened at $17.90 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

