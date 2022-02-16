StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Euro Tech by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

