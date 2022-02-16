StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Kamada stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kamada by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

