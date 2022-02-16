StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
KMDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Kamada stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kamada by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
