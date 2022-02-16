StockNews.com Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

FBNC opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 837,446 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $21,056,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2,205.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 432,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 350,454 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 301,345 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

