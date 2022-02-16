StockNews.com Lowers UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $176.27 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in UniFirst by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

