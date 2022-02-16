StockNews.com Upgrades Alleghany (NYSE:Y) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:Y opened at $689.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $668.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.12. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $600.77 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

