Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SUMR opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.58. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

