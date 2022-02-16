SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.06. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 618,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,005,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SYNNEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

