Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of TAOP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,112. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90. Taoping has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Taoping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors.

