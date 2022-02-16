TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.