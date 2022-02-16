TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.97.

TRP traded down C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.40. 2,745,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.04. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$53.20 and a 12-month high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$65.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.14.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

