TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.04

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.04 and traded as high as C$67.34. TC Energy shares last traded at C$67.16, with a volume of 3,559,736 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. CSFB downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.53.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

