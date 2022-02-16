TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.99.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
