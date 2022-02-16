Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.59.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

NYSE:TEX opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Terex has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

