Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of TEX opened at $44.21 on Monday. Terex has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

