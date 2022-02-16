TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TESS stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

