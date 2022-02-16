Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Reduced by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.77. 116,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

