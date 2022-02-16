TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,361. The company has a market cap of $21.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

