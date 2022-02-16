TOP 24 Hour Volume Hits $45,746.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $45,746.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00038275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00105925 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

