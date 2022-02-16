Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 591,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.77, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,086 shares of company stock worth $18,732,251. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,686.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

