Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Trade Desk stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 591,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.77, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51.
In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,086 shares of company stock worth $18,732,251. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
