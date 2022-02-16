TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up to $35.28

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $36.57. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 2,922 shares changing hands.

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 208,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 295,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $405,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

