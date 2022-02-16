Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.78

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 2300912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCW. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.92.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$928.06 million and a PE ratio of -42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.