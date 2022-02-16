TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.55-$5.20 EPS.

Shares of TNET traded down $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,570 shares of company stock worth $6,552,509. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

