Triton International Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Triton International has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triton International to earn $9.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

NYSE TRTN traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,303. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Triton International has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Triton International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Triton International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Triton International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

