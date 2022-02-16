Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

TGI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20. Triumph Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

