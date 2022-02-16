Truist Financial Comments on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

VOYA opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $3,147,184. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

