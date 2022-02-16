Truist Financial Weighs in on Nautilus, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nautilus in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NLS. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $5.32 on Monday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nautilus by 94,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

