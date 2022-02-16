Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after buying an additional 2,122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.