UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Up 43.9% in January

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 77,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

UniFirst stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.71. 1,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,409. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.64 and its 200-day moving average is $206.95. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $176.27 and a 12 month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 171.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

